'Witches Bike Brigade' in Ligonier raises money for homeless pets

LIGONIER (KDKA) -- More than 1,000 witches were in Ligonier on Sunday for a fun and festive event better known as the Witches Bike Brigade.

The 6th annual event raises money for homeless pets while bringing women together to have some fun while supporting a good cause. 

All of the money raised will benefit the Helping Hearts and Healing Tails Animal Rescue and the Beth Luther Homeless Pet Fund. 

