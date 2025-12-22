Wintry mix to hit western Pennsylvania overnight into early Tuesday morning

It's a chilly one Monday morning with lows in the teens and highs back near normal around 40 degrees.

A quick round of snow showers is possible with little to no accumulation around 5 to 6 p.m. Temperatures will be above the freezing mark, so it'll mainly just make the roadways wet.

Overnight and early Tuesday morning, the area will see a wintry mix and possibly a brief period of light freezing rain for areas east. It's all dependent on timing and temperatures. If the ground is at the freezing mark or below, the rain that falls will freeze on contact, and if it's colder for some higher elevations, we could see a mix or just snow showers. Just be aware that some slick spots are possible.

Everyone will be back to just rain showers by 7 a.m. with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, and then we'll warm up and dry out with highs in the upper 40s.

What's the Christmas forecast?

Temperatures will be in the 40s for Christmas Eve and mostly cloudy and then the low 50s for Christmas Day with a few rain showers in the morning, so unfortunately, it's not looking like a white Christmas, but just a soggy one.

For the month, we are about 6 degrees below normal, but these warmer temperatures will help to get us closer to average. We still stand at 10.5 inches of snow for the month, and that's pretty much where we will end.