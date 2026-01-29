Deep freeze depression? Here's how you can lift your mood amid this frigid Pittsburgh weather

We now find ourselves on day six of the snowy, deep freeze, and have you noticed a change in those around you?

Maybe the nerves are a little frayed, and the fuses are just a tad shorter - so what can you do about it?

A blizzard of bad feelings amid Pittsburgh's snowstorm

The first step is to recognize that there is an issue and something needs to be done, because here's the reality: we are just not wired to be put in a deep freeze like a piece of meat in a Ziploc bag.

"These cold and snowy days can really mess with our chemistry, and really set us off to be irritable, cranky, feel a little bit on the mildly depressed side, even if we weren't feeling down before," explained James Shamlin, the clinical director of the Cranberry Psychological Center.

Shamlin said that perhaps you've noticed that change in yourself.

"We can notice that we're being very edgy, negative, and complaining a lot," he said.

If we don't see it in ourselves, those nearest can. He said those around you can act as a mirror to show that we're out of sorts and cranky.

How can I stay active during Pittsburgh's cold weather?

With this deep freeze sticking around for the foreseeable future, Shamlin's advice is simple: get moving.

"Physical activity really does increase the chemistry in the brain, so it's really important," he said. "Even if we're stuck at home, get that exercise."

Shamlin said you don't even need a home gym to get that exercise or relief; you can just use what's in your home.

"Something like running the steps in our house, if we're stuck at home," he said. "Getting out, getting some fresh air, even taking a mile or half-mile walk, even when it's bitterly cold, it's just so important to do because physical activity reminds us that we're not hibernating and instead, we're very much alive."

What if I want to just stay home until the cold leaves Pittsburgh?

He also added that you should avoid doom-scrolling and instead escape into the book you've been putting off, or reach out to someone who is also isolated.

If all else fails? Throw it back to childhood, and go make a snowman or snow angel, and take pictures to share with family and friends.

"Try to enjoy yourself as much as [you] possibly can, instead of just reminding ourselves how the weather is getting us down," Shamlin said.

When it comes to food, he said, while there's nothing wrong with sugar and carbs, they're still best in moderation because they can have a negative effect on your mood, not to mention leaving you feeling guilty.

Finally, while the temptation to just curl up in bed and never leave, Shamlin said that for a little while, it's OK, but returning to routines is more important.