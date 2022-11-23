Window at Downtown Pittsburgh salon broken during a fight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the windows at a Downtown salon was broken during a fight on Tuesday evening.

A witness told KDKA that some kids were fighting in front of the salon along Forbes Avenue when one of them was pushed.

"Right when I got off the bus, I just, there were people arguing and the dude flew through the window," said Todd Sharon.

That person was taken to the hospital.

Police cited two other teenagers for disorderly conduct.