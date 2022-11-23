Watch CBS News
Window at Downtown Pittsburgh salon broken during a fight

Window broken at Downtown Pittsburgh salon during fight
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the windows at a Downtown salon was broken during a fight on Tuesday evening.

A witness told KDKA that some kids were fighting in front of the salon along Forbes Avenue when one of them was pushed.

"Right when I got off the bus, I just, there were people arguing and the dude flew through the window," said Todd Sharon.

That person was taken to the hospital.

Police cited two other teenagers for disorderly conduct.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 1:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

