Window at Downtown Pittsburgh salon broken during a fight
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the windows at a Downtown salon was broken during a fight on Tuesday evening.
A witness told KDKA that some kids were fighting in front of the salon along Forbes Avenue when one of them was pushed.
"Right when I got off the bus, I just, there were people arguing and the dude flew through the window," said Todd Sharon.
That person was taken to the hospital.
Police cited two other teenagers for disorderly conduct.
