Wind storms could move through the Pittsburgh area this evening

Wind storms will be possible this evening into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk, with 5 being the highest chance for severe weather. At this point, the chance for tornados and hail appears low.

While there is still a lot of things that need to go 'wrong' for severe weather to occur, the set-up for severe weather is certainly in place. Storms will be fueled by strong mid-level winds as the jet stream moves in. These strong winds will set up in a line extending from the northwest to the southeast, allowing storms to tap into this mid-level energy. Storms will race through with wind speeds of 60 - 80 mph certainly possible at the surface.

KDKA Weather Center

Lots of lightning and brief downpours will also be possible. While certainly possible, flooding should be minimal due to the speed of storms. Any places that see storms 'training' though, where one area continues to see a line of storms rolling by, could see flash flooding, but this will not be widespread. With strong winds, things like power outages, downed power lines, and debris on roads should all be expected. Be as prepared as possible by keeping your devices charged and not rushing on Tuesday morning.

While we wait on storms, today is looking mostly dry with just an isolated rain and storm chance for the afternoon and scattered rain possibly arriving just ahead of midnight. Skies will once again be hazy due to wildfire smoke from the northwest. Wildfire smoke is one of the things expected to suppress afternoon storm chances for today. I have wildfire smoke fairly thick and at the surface on Tuesday, but it'll be windy, so that should help keep the impact on air quality as minimal. Wednesday and Thursday should see smoke pushed out, but it appears to me smoke will be back on Saturday and Sunday.

KDKA Weather Center

Highs today should hit the low 80s. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-70s. I have highs near 80 for highs on Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday. Highs will be back in the mid-80s for the weekend, with our next storm risk appearing to be on Sunday.