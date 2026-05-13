Former Willowbrook Country Club employee accused of stealing more than $300,000

The former office manager of Willowbrook Country Club in Apollo is accused of stealing more than $300,000.

Laurie Voyten is accused of stealing the money from the club over several years. The former office manager and payroll administrator's alleged actions led to major financial problems for Willowbrook Country Club, including unpaid taxes and missing deposits dating back nearly a decade.

Investigators said a forensic audit found major gaps between cash receipts and what was actually deposited into club accounts. They said the missing money grew year after year, with the biggest shortfall in 2024 when more than $176,000 went missing. In total, police said more than $304,000 is missing.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video showed Voyten arriving at Willowbrook Country Club around 3 a.m. carrying boxes before she was seen leaving with what appeared to be shredded documents. Certified IRS letters addressed to the club were also allegedly intercepted by Voyten before leadership ever saw them

Investigators believe the money was intentionally misappropriated over time, and members now fear they could end up paying for it over time.

"We're going to pay eventually," member Don Thiry told KDKA on Wednesday.

Voyten faces multiple theft-related charges.