Residents at Wilkinsburg apartment complex outraged after donated groceries were thrown away

Donated food that could have filled empty tables instead filled the trash bins outside of a Wilkinsburg apartment complex.

On Friday, 90 bags of groceries were delivered to the low-income building, mainly housing seniors. However, they never got access to the food because the property manager locked the food in the community room.

Building resident Allana Warren said the residents wanted to hold a Memorial Day barbecue. Warren has lived at Wood Towers for two decades.

"I'm upset because a lot of people in here don't get food stamps, and they could've used that food," said Warren.

"They were mad because they wanted the food, and they are upset and wondering why she did that to us. Why did she take the food and lock it in the room until it went bad?" Warren questioned.

The groceries were distributed by the Promise Center, paid for by Highmark Wholecare. Tenants say the food spoiled after sitting in the community room for three days.

Michelle Snowden doesn't live in the building, but she stays nearby. She stumbled on the food in the trash.

"It's very spiteful to withhold food from people who could actually use it, and for it to end up going in the garbage and nobody gets it at all, it's hurtful."

Wilkinsburg councilwoman Sabrina Gibson came to the building to speak with residents and get answers.

KDKA-TV also contacted the property manager, who works for a company called Tryquest. The property manager did admit to locking the food in the community room on Friday, claiming it was because someone was stealing.

"How are you stealing something that was donated to us?" Warren questioned.

The property manager told KDKA-TV that she didn't know there were fish in the bag, which led to the food going bad.

She, along with another property manager, says the groceries were delivered later than expected on Friday, and no one from management was on site. Both managers told KDKA-TV that they are looking into who accepted the delivery by reviewing the camera system.

Tenants say it doesn't matter; wasted food is hard to accept when so many people are struggling.

KDKA-TV also spoke with Rep. Abigail Salisbury, who represents this district. Rep. Salisbury said she, along with the others, is working on a solution to replace the food.