Warrant issued after police seize $127,000 worth of drugs in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is in custody and police are looking for another after a big drug bust in Wilkinsburg.

Investigators said they began looking into Douglas Curry in June after he was found with crack cocaine during a traffic stop.

Wilkinsburg police said a search of Curry's home on Clark Street turned up about half a kilogram of cocaine, 83 grams of crack cocaine, 2,000 fentanyl stamp bags and 8 pounds of marijuana. Officers also said they found black tar heroin, crystal meth, K2 paper and a gun.

Police arrested India Hill and are looking for Douglas Curry after a search of his home on Clark Street in Wilkinsburg. (Photo: KDKA)

Police estimated the street value of the drugs was $127,000. Investigators also said they found $30,000 in cash.

Officers took India Hill into custody but said Curry wasn't home during the search. A warrant was issued for his arrest, charging him with four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, four counts of possession and a firearm charge.

If you see Curry, police ask you to call 911.