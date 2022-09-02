Watch CBS News
Local News

Warrant issued after police seize $127,000 worth of drugs in Wilkinsburg

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Arrest warrant issued in Wilkinsburg drug case
Arrest warrant issued in Wilkinsburg drug case 00:24

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is in custody and police are looking for another after a big drug bust in Wilkinsburg. 

Investigators said they began looking into Douglas Curry in June after he was found with crack cocaine during a traffic stop. 

Wilkinsburg police said a search of Curry's home on Clark Street turned up about half a kilogram of cocaine, 83 grams of crack cocaine, 2,000 fentanyl stamp bags and 8 pounds of marijuana. Officers also said they found black tar heroin, crystal meth, K2 paper and a gun.

kdka-wilkinsburg-drug-bust-douglas-curry.png
Police arrested India Hill and are looking for Douglas Curry after a search of his home on Clark Street in Wilkinsburg.  (Photo: KDKA)

Police estimated the street value of the drugs was $127,000. Investigators also said they found $30,000 in cash.    

Officers took India Hill into custody but said Curry wasn't home during the search. A warrant was issued for his arrest, charging him with four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, four counts of possession and a firearm charge.

If you see Curry, police ask you to call 911. 

First published on September 2, 2022 / 3:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.