Wild beat Penguins 5-0 for 4th straight victory

Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves for his second shutout of the season, Matt Boldy had two goals and an assist and the Minnesota Wild beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-0 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

The Wild have three shutouts in their last six games and have eight victories and only one regulation loss in 10 games in November. Pittsburgh played its first game since beating Nashville on Sunday in Sweden to split Global Series games.

Gustavsson has recently formed a formidable goaltending tandem with fellow Swede Jesper Wallstedt, the backup who had consecutive shutouts against Calgary and Anaheim and made a career-high 42 saves Wednesday night at home in a shootout victory over Carolina.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal and an assist and Marcus Johansson also scored. The Wild led 3-0 11:42 in.

Boldy opened the scoring at 3:57, the 11th straight game Minnesota has scored first. He gained control in the slot and calmly moved the puck around goalie Arturs Silovs.

Eriksson Ek scored on a power-play tip at 9:39 with 14 seconds left on Blake Lizotte's double minor for high-sticking Jake Middleton. Marcus Johansson made it 3-0 with 8:18 left in the period on a one-timer from the right circle.

Kirill Kaprizov added his 12th of the season — and chased Silovs — with another tip at 1:09 of the second. Sergei Murashov took over in goal, stopping nine of 10 shots in his third NHL appearance. Silovs faced 10 shots.

Boldy added his second of the game and 13th of the season on a tip with 2:14 left in the second. On Wednesday against Carolina, Boldy scored in regulation and had the lone goal in the tiebreaker. He has eight goals in eight games after scoring once in the previous 10.

Wild: At Winnipeg on Sunday.

Penguins: Host Seattle on Saturday night.