Death of college student under investigation in Ohio

A student at Wilberforce University in Ohio has died, the school announced on Thursday.

Wilberforce President Vann R. Newkirk said in a letter posted to social media that Savanna Jones has died, but details surrounding her death were not immediately available. The letter went on to say that law enforcement is investigating the student's death before adding that no other information will be released to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

Newkirk described Jones as a "valued member of our community, and her presence mattered." He extended his condolences to Jones' loved ones.

"My heart is with Savanna's family, her friends, her classmates, and all who had the privilege of knowing her," Newkirk said in the letter.

Counseling and support resources are available for students, faculty and staff, the university said.

"In this moment of sorrow, let us lean on one another," Newkirk said. "Let us care for one another. And let us honor Savanna not only in memory, but in the way we uphold the values of compassion, dignity, and community that define Wilberforce."

Wilberforce University in Greene County is the nation's oldest private historically Black university. It is about 20 miles east of Dayton.