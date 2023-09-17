Wholey's Market to debut 'The Whaler Wonder' for its 111th year

Wholey's to make massive sandwich for anniversary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Wholey's Market is getting ready to make a big deal out of its 111th year.

Or, in their case, a big fish!

The staple of Pittsburgh in the Strip District is going to make a sandwich dubbed "The Whaler Wonder" that will weigh 111 pounds.

It will then be served to guests at its anniversary celebration on Saturday, September 23!

The celebration goes on all day with giveaways, raffles, and a guest appearance from the Penguins' mascot Iceburgh.