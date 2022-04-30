Watch CBS News

Whitehall police officer injured after being dragged by vehicle fleeing traffic stop

By Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WHITEHALL (KDKA) -- A Whitehall police officer was injured overnight after being dragged by a vehicle that took off from a traffic stop.

Police tried to pull the vehicle over around 3:45 a.m. at Route 51, near Beall Drive.

However, the suspect drove away after stopping, dragging an officer about 200 feet down the road, Whitehall Police Chief Jason Gagorik said.

The officer was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is stable, police said.

Allegheny County police is helping Whitehall police with the investigation. 

First published on April 30, 2022 / 10:12 AM

