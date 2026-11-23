A conservation center in Ohio is celebrating the births of two southern white rhinoceros calves, including one that is the first sixth-generation calf ever born outside of Africa.

The Wilds said Scout, a fifth-generation southern white rhino who was also born at the conservation center in Cumberland, gave birth to a male calf on Nov. 12. Anan gave birth to a female calf two days later. Both babies are doing well, The Wilds said.

Born in 2019, Scout became the conservation center's third fifth-generation southern white rhino. One of Scout's great-great-great-grandmothers and one of her great-great-great-grandfathers were born in South Africa and came to the United States in 1975. Her calf now adds to that family line.

Scout and her sixth-generation calf Grahm S. Jones

The Wilds said it's the only facility outside of Africa where fourth- and now fifth-generation females are breeding.

"Scout has grown up here, so welcoming her first calf is especially special for our team," Cody Cseplo, animal management specialist at The Wilds, said in a news release. "We've cared for her through each stage of her life, and now we're supporting her as a first-time mother. Our focus is on giving Scout and her calf the care they need as they begin this next stage together."

Bernard, who came to The Wilds in 2022 as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan, is the father of both calves.

"We have watched generations of rhinos grow up here and become parents themselves," Dan Beetem, the director of animal management at The Wilds, said in a statement. "Sustaining that population requires planning well beyond any individual birth. The care and pairing decisions we make today help shape the generations that follow."

About 90 minutes east of Columbus, The Wilds is a 10,000-acre conservation center that's home to more than 500 animals of 28 rare and endangered species.