White Rabbit Cafe in Greensburg named to Top 100 Coffee Shops by Yelp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local coffee shop has landed on the Top 100 list of the best coffee shops in the entire country!

The White Rabbit and Cafe Patisserie in Greensburg was ranked #92, according to Yelp.

The Greensburg shop is just one of three Pennsylvania shops to make the list.

Yelp says they evaluated shops based on their total volume of reviews and how good those reviews were.

Locals suggest trying their Horchata Latte and to take the time to browse the Rabbit Hole Records inside.