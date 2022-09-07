Watch CBS News
Local News

White Rabbit Cafe in Greensburg named to Top 100 Coffee Shops by Yelp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

White Rabbit Cafe in Greensburg named to Top 100 Coffee Shops by Yelp
White Rabbit Cafe in Greensburg named to Top 100 Coffee Shops by Yelp 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local coffee shop has landed on the Top 100 list of the best coffee shops in the entire country!

The White Rabbit and Cafe Patisserie in Greensburg was ranked #92, according to Yelp.

The Greensburg shop is just one of three Pennsylvania shops to make the list.

Yelp says they evaluated shops based on their total volume of reviews and how good those reviews were.

Locals suggest trying their Horchata Latte and to take the time to browse the Rabbit Hole Records inside.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 1:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.