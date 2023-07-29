White Oak Hero Run/Walk 5K honoring the life of Sean Sluganski

WHITE OAK (KDKA) - The community of McKeesport was forever changed earlier this year after two officers were shot in the line of duty with one of them ultimately dying.

Today, the people of the community are giving back to the families of Sean Sluganski and Charles Thomas.

RELATED STORIES:

Baldwin-Whitehall/White Oak and McKeesport are closely linked and that is one of the reasons organizers wanted to hold the first 5K run-walk in honor of Sluganski and Thomas.

The two were shot in February in the line of duty and it left Thomas wounded and killed Sluganski.

The event today will raise money for the families of those officers.

It begins at 9 a.m. and all ages are encouraged to take part.

It's also a part of White Oak Borough's 75th anniversary celebration and they said they are planning to hold the event each while honoring different local heroes.

We'll be on-hand for race day and will have more on KDKA-TV Saturday Evening News.