Baldwin-Whitehall Educational Fund raising money in honor of fallen officer Sean Sluganski
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new scholarship is honoring the life and work of fallen McKeesport Police officer Sean Sluganski.
Sluganski was shot and killed in February while responding to a domestic call.
Now, the Baldwin-Whitehall Educational Foundation, local police departments, and Sluganski's family are sponsoring the scholarship in his name.
The scholarship will go to a graduating senior pursuing a career in law enforcement from Baldwin-Whitehall High School, Sluganski's alma mater.
Right now, the Educational Foundation is raising money for the fund and plan to give out their first award to a senior this semester.
