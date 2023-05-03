Baldwin-Whitehall Educational Fund raising money in honor of fallen officer Sean Sluganski

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new scholarship is honoring the life and work of fallen McKeesport Police officer Sean Sluganski.

Sluganski was shot and killed in February while responding to a domestic call.

Now, the Baldwin-Whitehall Educational Foundation, local police departments, and Sluganski's family are sponsoring the scholarship in his name.

The scholarship will go to a graduating senior pursuing a career in law enforcement from Baldwin-Whitehall High School, Sluganski's alma mater. 

Right now, the Educational Foundation is raising money for the fund and plan to give out their first award to a senior this semester.

