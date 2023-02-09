Remembering Sean Sluganski: Fallen officer made big impact in Baldwin-Whitehall community

BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — Those who knew Sean Sluganski said he had a big impact on the Baldwin-Whitehall community.

The fallen McKeesport police officer was a Baldwin kid through and through. He grew up in North Baldwin and made a name for himself as the funny friend and hockey player, always with bright eyes and a smile in the halls of Baldwin.

Even though his law enforcement career brought him to McKeesport, Sluganski made a big impact in Baldwin-Whitehall. His friends called him "Slug" for short, saying he had an amazing sense of humor and would have thought he looked sexy in the picture everyone is sharing of him.

He loved being a police officer and his job, his friends said, adding he was the happiest he's been.

Baldwin-Whitehall School District Superintendent Randy Lutz shared his memories of Slugaski with KDKA-TV on Wednesday. Lutz was Sluganski's middle school principal at J.E. Harrison.

"Sean was class of '09, older sisters' class of '04 and '07," Lutz said. "So just knowing all of them and he's a neighborhood kid. From where he lived growing up in North Baldwin, walking distance from where I live. It really hit close to home."

Lutz said people planning to attend Sluganski's visitation later this week can expect a shuttle service. Officials are considering the idea of having people park at the old Bowser car dealership, South Hills Country Club or the high school and get a shuttle to relieve parking troubles.

Sluganski leaves behind his mother, his fiancé, the couple's young daughter, his two older sisters, and his two beloved dogs Sigg and Knox.