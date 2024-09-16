Replacement work on Allegheny County creek bridge causing headaches for drivers

WHITE OAK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Southwestern Pennsylvania is known for its many bridges. Some big, spanning our major rivers, and some so small, they're barely noticeable.

When one of these bridges needs work done, be it big or small, it can cause major inconveniences to communities.

Take a close look at the structure of the White Oak Bridge, and you can see a need for a replacement. The creek bridge is on a part of Route 48 or Jacks Run Road.

Construction vehicles have filled the area surrounding the small bridge. They are there to begin what is scheduled to be a three-week replacement project.

KDKA-TV talked to one confused commuter driving through the now-closed-down area on her way to an appointment. When asked what she thought of the detour, she said it was "confusing," adding that she had no idea how to get around it.

The detour is part of the challenge for this particular project. Detour signs go as far back as over two miles from the closure. If you miss the far-back signs, you end up at the closure with no place to go, and no signs telling you where to go once you arrive at the closed area.

"You [have to] take the long way around instead of cutting through," said Maylin Vargo, also trying to figure out how to get around the closure.

Without any traffic, it could take drivers some 15 minutes each way. Add rush hour morning or evening traffic, and people in this area could easily need to add a half hour or more to their morning commute, all for a creek bridge, one that is a highly traveled route on Route 48.