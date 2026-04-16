Where should you eat during the NFL draft? Pittsburgh food critic gives his picks.

Pittsburgh restaurants are gearing up to feed hungry fans during next week's NFL draft.

Hal B. Klein with the Post-Gazette compiled a list of 30 locally owned spots that are easy to get to. Wise County Biscuits is one of them.

"It's super flattering and we're super excited to meet new people and show everyone what we are and show everyone the neighborhood," said Jenny Hamilton with Wise County Biscuits Café.

Hamilton said their most popular food item is the fried chicken biscuit with honey. There are also dessert options, including a warm chocolate cookie and carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.

Wise County will operate during its regular hours from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

"We're excited, we're ready, we're good to go, got some extra staff, we figured it's going to be similar to a Steelers game," Hamilton said.

"So it'll be nice to show everybody from near and far away what we offer," Hamilton added.

Another place Klein recommends is Badamo's Pizza, which serves up square slices of pizza. Other spots like Alberta's, The Warren and Con Alma also made the list. Klein chose the restaurants based on research and proximity to the draft.

There are some amazing places that aren't on the list but are worth checking out. Hysyde Lounge is another that's close to the center of the draft. You can learn more about them on Intersections on KDKA+ on Sunday at 11 a.m.