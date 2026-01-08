Bridge collapse in Wheeling, West Virginia sends three people to the hospital

A bridge in Wheeling, West Virginia that was in the process of being demolished collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, sending three workers to the hospital.

The Wheeling Fire Department said that its crews were called to the Washington Avenue Bridge over the Wheeling Creek just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fire department said that contractors were working to demolish the bridge, which has been closed since last month, when it collapsed.

Three people were injured when the Washington Avenue Bridge over the Wheeling Creek collapsed.The bridge has been closed since last month and was in the process of being demolished. Wheeling, WV Fire Department

Three workers were on the bridge when it collapsed, causing them to fall into the creek below.

The fire department said that one of the workers was seriously injured while the other two suffered non-life threatening injuries.

All three workers were taken to Wheeling Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The fire department said its crews cleared the scene a short time later.