Kennywood announces opening date for 2024 season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The opening date for Kennywood's 2024 season is set.

Kennywood will open on April 20 and will be open on Saturdays and Sundays until daily summer operation begins on Memorial Day weekend, featuring night rides and select 10 p.m. closes.

The new Potato Patch-themed bumper cars are the highlight of the upcoming season. To celebrate the 50th anniversaries of both the bumper cars and the iconic Potato Patch fries, the ride will have 20 new cars modeled after the famous fries.

"This mouthwatering makeover is only a taste of what's to come – with park improvements and new additions and events, this season will elevate the Kennywood experience guests know and love with extended hours and more days to enjoy the park," Kennywood said in a news release.

There will also be a new event for all things yinzer. The park says the Celebrate Pittsburgh event in July will highlight the city's arts, sports, heritage and more.

Favorites like Bites and Pints, Celebrate America and Fall Fantasy Parades will return, and the season will end with Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights.

Kennywood's sister parks Idlewild and SoakZone and Sandcastle will open on May 18 and May 25 respectively. This season will be Sandcastle Waterpark's 35th.

All three parks are also accepting applications to fill more than 3,000 positions for the upcoming season. The parks need food and beverage team members, ride operators and lifeguards. No experience is necessary, and select positions start at up to $15 an hour.