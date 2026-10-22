What is a vasovagal episode? Medical experts explain after Ben Kindel collapses on Penguins flight

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ben Kindel is undergoing additional medical testing after suffering a vasovagal episode and collapsing onboard a team flight earlier this week.

Medical experts from the Mayo Clinic and the Cleveland Clinic describe the episode as a vasovagal syncope, saying that it happens when the nervous system overreacts, causing you to pass out.

A vasovagal episode is the most common type of fainting, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

"The vasovagal syncope trigger causes your heart rate and blood pressure to drop suddenly," the Mayo Clinic said. "That leads to reduced blood flow to your brain, causing you to briefly lose consciousness."

The Mayo Clinic said that vasovagal episodes can happen without a trigger.

"During a vasovagal syncope episode, your heart rate slows, and the blood vessels in your legs widen," the Mayo Clinic said. "This allows blood to pool in your legs, which lowers your blood pressure. The drop in blood pressure and slowed heart rate quickly reduce blood flow to your brain, and you faint."

The Cleveland Clinic said that you may be able to prevent vasovagal episodes by drinking more fluids, eating more salt and standing up slowly.