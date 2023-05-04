Wexford woman celebrates 105th birthday

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) -- Margaret Ludwig turned 105 years old Thursday at North Hills Health and Rehab in Wexford.

She was born on May 4, 1918 in Johnstown as the second of nine children.

She moved to Pittsburgh in 1941 where she raised four children, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and was married for 60 years.

Margaret Ludwig turned 105 years old Thursday at North Hills Health and Rehab in Wexford. (Photo: KDKA)

As for what she's gonna do at her party: "I'm gonna dance on a table, that's what we're gonna do," she said.

When asked for the secret to living so long, she says there is no secret. She said she's had a happy life.

