Wexford homeowners to open up their gardens for a good cause this weekend

This weekend, the Wexford Garden and Pond Tour will allow people to tour some of the most spectacular private yard displays in the area, and it's for a good cause.

Way back in the backyard of a private home is a spectacular garden, and it is rare to see anything like it in Pittsburgh. It's also just one of many properties that will be open to the public as part of the Wexford Garden and Pond Tour.

It feels like stepping into a fantasy novel or a romance movie. The owners of the property said it's not unlike stepping into the Netflix series Bridgerton.

The view is spectacular, with an immaculately maintained lawn, ponds, waterfalls, and much more. For those who boast these gardens, a lot of work goes into maintaining them.

"Every moment that I'm home," said Sandy Csikari, one of the homeowners.

For Csikari, it's coming up on 40 years of work, and she's not alone; it's a common story, a lifelong passion full of hours of work and pouring over every meticulous detail.

At one home, their pond is surrounded by "little surprises" which make it a truly unique experience.

"We're old enough now that we're not always traveling really far anymore, so I always say, in lieu of taking me to Paris, I say I want every plant that I want," said Debbie Busteed with a laugh.

"She has complete latitude," added Bob Busteed, Debbie's husband. "She can go to this nursery, that nursery, pick up the flower pots, whatever she wants to do, she's free to do that."

The reason that all of these homeowners are showing off their gardens, yards, and projects? It's a fundraiser. Think of it like a charity golf outing, but a charity pond and garden tour.

Tickets are $46, and 100% of the proceeds go to providing clean water to places like Kenya and Pakistan, but only after the recipients agree, contractually, to stop the abuse of women and girls.

"This is a benefit for clean water initiatives," said Debra Dion Krischke, the producer of the fundraiser and tour. "Our mission statement is from our abundance of water. We'll pay it forward to those without."

The tour kicks off at 9:30 in the morning on Saturday, and it's self-guided, so participants can enjoy the tour at their leisure.

Tickets can be purchased right here.