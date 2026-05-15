"Steel Valley Visions" opens at Westmoreland Museum of American Art

If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, you can step into Pittsburgh's industrial past in a unique and interactive way.

Now through Nov. 8, visitors to the Westmoreland Museum of American Art can experience "Steel Valley Visions," a new immersive exhibit that brings scenes from western Pennsylvania's steel era to life.

The exhibit transforms historic industrial and historical paintings into a multi-projection animated experience, surrounding guests with the sights, sounds, and energy of Pittsburgh's steelmaking past.

Museum leaders say the exhibit builds on the success of a previous immersive installation, "Winter Tales," which became a popular attraction for visitors.

"It really is the way it pulls at your heartstrings," Dr. Erica Nuckles, the director of learning and engagement at the museum, said. "You basically get a history lesson of the big steel era in western Pennsylvania in eight minutes. And then you are able to go and look for those artworks, and people just connect with the art in a much different way, being able to experience that immersion."

Admission to the museum and the exhibit is free. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday.

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