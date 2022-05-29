Watch CBS News
Westmoreland Food Bank, Busy Beaver conduct food drive

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In Westmoreland County, more families have food on their tables thanks to the local food bank.

The Westmoreland Food Bank hosted a food collection drive at the Busy Beaver location in Delmont.

They collected peanut butter, tuna, chicken, salmon, boxed meals, macaroni and cheese, soups, stews, and cereal.

Their goal? To reach 10,000 pounds of food.

"We've worked with the Westmoreland County Food Bank and I think it's been a big success for both of us," Adam Gunnett, Director of IT and Marketing at Busy Beaver said.

"A lot of times, people don't know when we're having a food drive or you have a day like today where the weather doesn't cooperate, so people constantly want to give back, and we just to give flexibility to people to give back all year long," Gunnett added.

If you missed the event but still want to donate, you can go to any Busy Beaver location in Westmoreland County.

First published on May 28, 2022 / 10:24 PM

