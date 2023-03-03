Westmoreland County woman facing more than 1,000 animal cruelty charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County woman is facing more than 1,000 animal cruelty charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Susan McHale was keeping 177 reptiles at her home and 101 of them were dead. In total, she is facing 1,185 charges, ranging from animal neglect to aggravated animal cruelty.

Officials found animals in varying conditions, from deceased to lifeless to lethargic, at the home on Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, all the animals were dehydrated and pale in color. The list of reptiles allegedly found inside the home was extensive, including bearded dragons, geckos and iguanas.

The complaint also described a strong, overwhelming stench and the horrible conditions the animals were allegedly living in. At one point, officers found carriers and terrariums with an "assortment of reptiles which were uncountable at the time," according to the complaint.

McHale is waiting for a preliminary hearing.