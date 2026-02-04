Undercover investigation into Westmoreland County vape shops leads to several charges

Five people are now facing charges after a years-long undercover investigation into multiple vape shops in Lower Burrell.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, Balwinder Singh, Asad Faiz, Maulik Thakkar, Hussain Almerdale, and Qasem Almaradeai are all facing drug-related offenses after the investigation found that the products sold contained several controlled substances.

The investigation began in 2024, and investigators made a series of buys from the Discount Vape and More Shop in the Hillcrest Shopping Center in Lower Burrell.

After analyzing the products, it was found that they contained marijuana, psilocyn, Delta 8-THC, and Delta 9-THC. Later, investigators returned to the shop to see if they were still selling the same products. Undercover officers purchased a mushroom extract THC-A vape and a pre-rolled joint.

Following that purchase, Lower Burrell police and Westmoreland County detectives executed a search warrant and found several products that were Schedule I narcotics throughout the store.

The owners, Singh and Faiz, were charged with drug-related offenses.

Another part of the investigation looked into the Exxon gas station on Leechburg Road. Much like the investigation into the Hillcrest Shopping Center investigation, it was once again discovered that the shop was selling marijuana and Delta 8 and 9-THC products.

Thakkar, the owner, was then charged with drug-related offenses.

Finally, investigators looked into the Burrell Tobacco and Vape Shop for the same reasons. After undercover officers purchased items believed to contain illegal substances in late 2024, the state police crime lab analysis found they did contain an illegal concentration of THC.

The two owners, Almerdale and Almaradeai, were both charged with drug-related offenses.