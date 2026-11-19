For the last five years, the Westmoreland County Prison has had a churning of leadership for various reasons — two permanent wardens and one interim — but Thursday, the Westmoreland County Prison Board voted unanimously to name Joseph Roemmich the new warden.

After all the turnover recently, the board is hopeful that Roemmich will stick around for a while.

"There were 25 applicants that applied," said Westmoreland County Commissioner Doug Chew. "Eight of them were selected for a phase one interview. Two of those withdrew before the interviews, so six were interviewed in phase one. And then four were interviewed by the prison board in some manner."

"We sat down collectively as a group and prison board and looked Joseph in the eye and had a conversation with him and asked him questions," said Commissioner Sean Kertes. "When we saw him with the experience he had in all the different facilities that he worked at, the size, how big they were, and from what he explained to us, he was a fixer. He would go into these prisons, and he would fix the problems at hand."

According to his resume, provided to KDKA by the commissioners, Roemmich has worked in corrections and law enforcement for over 30 years in various positions in places like Arizona, Oklahoma and Kansas.

From April of 2024 to June of 2025, he was a warden at a correctional center in New Mexico and then from June of 2025 to July of this year, he was the warden at the South Dakota State Penitentiary, but left that role reportedly after an administrative shake-up.

"I am hopeful the new warden brings stability to the jail," said Commissioner Ted Kopas. "We've to end this revolving door of prison wardens in Westmoreland County."

While Roemmich was not at the prison board's meeting Thursday, he will be taking over as warden officially on Monday, Nov. 30.