Westmoreland County forms coalition of police departments to improve communication

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The district attorney in Westmoreland County hopes a new plan will help fight crime.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said she's spoken to more than 30 police department heads across the county. She said the number one issue for many is getting info to and from other agencies, as well as the DA's office.

Ziccarelli said a new coalition will help do that, as well as facilitate ideas and training between departments. The district attorney also hopes it will help departments become familiar with each other and strengthen the bonds between them when it comes to fighting crime.

Ziccarelli told KDKA's Ross Guidotti," I'm hoping this program will help boost morale amongst police officers and the community and their relationship with the police."

Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning, whose department is part of the coalition, said, "The more departments talk to each other, the more information the officers have, the more they're prepared they are to fight the bad guys on the street."

The coalition will meet quarterly, and each member will serve a one-year term.