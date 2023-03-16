Coroner: Westmoreland County overdose deaths decreased 30% in 2022

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Overdose deaths in Westmoreland County dropped 30% in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to the coroner's annual report released on Thursday.

Drug and alcohol overdoses in the county reached a high of 193 in 2017. While 118 is a large decrease from 168 in 2021, 2020 saw 132 deaths and 2019 had 115.

In 100 of those cases, the coroner's report said the cause of death was the result of multiple drugs. Fentanyl contributed to the most deaths, appearing in 89 toxicology reports, a 35% decrease from last year. There were six heroin-related deaths, a drop of 88%.

Males and females in the 31-40 age category were the most impacted by overdoses, accounting for 40 deaths.

The report also said 2022 saw 62 suicides, the highest since 2005. There was a 145% increase of suicides in the 71-91 age category.