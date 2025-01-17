Westmoreland County officials provide update in the death of Amy Shipley

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, Westmoreland County Coroner's Office, and Ligonier Valley Police provided an update on the death of 45-year-old Amy Shipley of Ligonier.

Shipley was reported missing after she had last been seen on September 8 and then her body was found on September 18 in Cook Township.

The next day, her boyfriend Roger Angelo Jr. was found dead inside his home and he was set to be charged with her death.

"We got a call to West Vincent Street, which was the location that we believe this crime was committed," said Ronal Zona, chief county detective for Westmoreland County. "The suspect that we had in this crime, Roger Angelo, was found deceased at that location."

Angelo, the lead suspect in the case, was set to be charged for Shipley's death. Police said he committed suicide by stabbing.

An extensive review of autopsy findings revealed that Shipley had died as a result of homicidal violence and that included multiple traumatic injuries to her body as well as various broken bones in stages of healing.

It's believed that Shipley died in her home on Sunday, September 8, and then was buried on the property on Helens Lane in Cook Township.

The investigation is active and ongoing.