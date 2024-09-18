Investigation underway after body of missing woman Amy Shipley found in Cook Township

COOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office has confirmed that the body found in Cook Township late Tuesday night is that of the missing woman Amy Shipley.

County detectives and Ligonier Valley police say 45-year-old Amy Shipley was last seen 10 days ago on Sept. 8 on West Vincent Street.

On Tuesday, police were seen searching a property on Helens Lane in Cook Township as part of the investigation, where they later discovered a body.

An autopsy is being done and a criminal investigation is now underway.

