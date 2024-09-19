Boyfriend of missing Ligonier woman Amy Shipley, Robert Angelo, found dead inside home

Watch CBS News
By Patrick Damp

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - The investigation into the disappearance and death of 45-year-old Amy Shipley is ongoing, but according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, her boyfriend Robert Angelo was found dead early on Thursday morning. 

Police have said that they believe Shipley died in a home on Sunday, September 8, and was buried in a makeshift grave at a home on Helens Lane in Cook Township. 

Shipley was last heard from her relatives on September 8 near her home on West Vincent Street in Ligonier, days later, a missing persons report was filed. 

Over the course of a few days, Westmoreland County Detectives and Ligonier Valley Police investigated as well as interviewed multiple people, ultimately leading them to the home on Helens Lane. 

Investigators said the home was frequented by Angelo and they expected him to be criminally charged for his involvement in Shipley's disappearance. 

However, he was found dead of self-inflicted wounds inside his home in Ligonier on Thursday morning. 

Shipley's cause of death will be determined pending further review of the autopsy results. 

The investigation remains active. 

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

