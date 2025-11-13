Police raid Westmoreland County massage parlors

Police carried out search warrants at massage parlors in Westmoreland County on Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police and Greensburg police served search and arrest warrants at several massage parlors. The investigation started about two months ago after investigators got complaints from customers.

Trooper Steve Limani said troopers were at Mu's Asian Massage Parlor locations on New Alexandria Road in Hempfield Township and on Sandhill Road near Route 30 in Unity Township. Greensburg police also conducted a "parallel" investigation at locations in their jurisdiction, Limani said. All the massage parlors are under the same ownership.

Limani said while customers were getting massages, the workers would also offer services that were "sexual in nature" in exchange for more money.

It's still early in the investigation, and Limani said they're working to figure out the scope of the crimes and how long they've been going on for.

"There were times that a trooper would go there undercover and they weren't solicited. So it's more about trying to find out if this was individuals that were choosing to do this, if it was a part of a broader scale operation," Limani said.

State police took one person into custody. Court paperwork shows Zhang Peiyun was arrested on prostitution charges.

Limani said investigators want to hear from any other customers who were solicited while at the massage parlors.

"If there's people that were solicited that didn't make a complaint, feel free to contact us," Limani said. "We'd be more than happy to talk to them if they remember who the person was who gave them the massage or solicited them, when it took place."