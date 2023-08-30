Westmoreland County man wins $1.06 million jackpot
MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man who hit the jackpot with a ticket he bought in Westmoreland County was awarded a giant commemorative check on Thursday.
Sixty-eight-year-old Don Goulding Sr. said he won the $1.06 million jackpot around the time of his birthday.
"I bought the ticket after work, and discovered I won later that day after running some errands," Goulding said in a news release. "I opened my tablet and saw that I got all six numbers! I must have looked at the ticket eight times to see if I was hallucinating. I couldn't sleep that night."
He bought the Match 6 Lotto ticket for the July 13 drawing at S&S Corner Market on Apollo Road in Mount Pleasant. The store also received a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The game's biggest jackpot was a $7.3 million prize won by a single ticket sold in Cambria County in 2013.
