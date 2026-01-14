Pittsburgh-area man offered to buy 6-year-old girl for $5,000, police say

A Westmoreland County man is facing multiple charges, including trafficking, after police said he inappropriately touched a 6-year-old girl and offered to buy her from her mother.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, Allegheny Township police said it happened when 44-year-old Theodore Magee was asked to watch the girl overnight at a home on Gene Drive.

The victim told police that Magee touched her as the two slept on an air mattress. And investigators said Magee sent a text message to the girl's mom, offering to buy the 6-year-old for $5,000.

When Magee was interviewed, investigators said he only hugged the victim. Police said he showed officers text messages and videos where he referred to the victim as his girlfriend.

After executing a search warrant on Magee's phone, investigators said they found photos and videos of the girl.

The victim's mom described Magee as a family friend, according to the criminal complaint.

Magee was arrested and remanded to the Westmoreland County Prison. He's facing charges of aggravated indecent assault, attempted aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a victim less than 13, trafficking and interference with child custody. He was denied bail.