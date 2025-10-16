3 young children test positive for cocaine, leading to charges against Westmoreland County man

A Westmoreland County man is facing charges after detectives said three young children tested positive for cocaine.

Thirty-year-old Josiah Hughes was charged with several counts of endangering the welfare of children after the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said the three children, ages 5, 3 and 1, were found living in deplorable conditions and tested positive for cocaine in their systems.

The district attorney's office said the investigation into 30-year-old Josiah Hughes of Arnold began in May as county detectives helped the Children's Bureau and Arnold police with a child endangerment case.

Investigators said authorities had received a ChildLine report saying Hughes had left the three young children alone with no supervision inside their home on Woodmont Avenue in Arnold.

The district attorney's office said case workers with the Children's Bureau found the three children living in deplorable conditions and took custody of them. They were examined at UPMC Children's Hospital, where detectives said all three tested positive for cocaine.

Hughes was arrested on three felony counts of endangering the welfare of children. He was arraigned and is expected to be back in court later this month. Detectives didn't say what his relation was to the three children.