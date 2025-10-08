Westmoreland County man charged with causing "significant" injuries to 2-month-old baby

A Westmoreland County man was charged with seriously injuring an infant, the district attorney announced on Tuesday.

Twenty-five-year-old Jacob Piontek is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and obstruction after investigators said the two-month-old suffered severe injuries, including a brain bleed that spread to the spine.

According to the district attorney's office, the investigation began when New Kensington police and emergency medical services responded to a home on Stewart Street around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 for reports of a baby believed to be in cardiac arrest.

Later that day, authorities said a social worker with Children's Hospital told them that the child was in critical condition after having a series of seizures and possibly a stroke believed to be from a traumatic event.

Doctors told detectives that the child had suffered a significant brain bleed that had spread to the spine and vein thrombosis of the brain. The baby also had a stroke and multiple seizures, the DA's office said.

Detectives learned that Piontek had been caring for the baby. But investigators said his stories to 911, doctors and police officers didn't line up.

Authorities said Piontek told detectives that he was playing with the child, tossing the baby onto a couch from about 5 to 6 feet away.

The child has since been released from the hospital and is in foster care.

Piontek was arraigned in front of a judge on $50,000 bail.