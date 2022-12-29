Westmoreland County man accused of endangering children after drugs allegedly found at home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is accused of endangering children after drugs were allegedly found at his home.

Dominic Green is facing a list of charges, including possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and a count of endangering the welfare of children, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by KDKA-TV, New Kensington police were called to a home on Ross Avenue for a domestic disturbance on Nov. 23. Police say the person who called said Green was "destroying the house" and she had protection from abuse order in place.

While driving to the home, police found Green walking on the street. He dropped a small backpack when police arrived, the complaint said. He was detained but later resisted, according to police, who said the small backpack had more than 40 grams of marijuana and a digital scale in it.

Green was then taken to a local hospital.

When police arrived at the home, they were met by children at the door and no adults were home. Police said there were six children inside the home, according to the complaint, though one child said three children walked away from the home before police arrived.

According to the criminal complaint, police said the home was "dirty and cluttered." They also allegedly found drugs throughout the house, including bags of crack cocaine and a bag of cocaine in a Halloween drawstring bag.

Greene is also facing resisting arrest charges, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.