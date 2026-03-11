Two suspects arrested and charged after string of attempted burglaries in Westmoreland County

Two suspects have been arrested after breaking into a Westmoreland County home and attempting to break into at least two others.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney, the Murrysville police have charged 24-year-olds Sebastian Montano of Chicago and Kevin Piza-Alzate of Reading with burglary and criminal conspiracy.

The first home they broke into, which was in Murrysville, the homeowner was out for a walk when they were alerted to a break-in by their alarm company. When the homeowner returned home, they found one of the men inside, who then fled out of a window.

When they attempted to break into a second home, the homeowner found them in the driveway, causing them to flee again.

Finally, they tried to break into a home in Penn Township, but that burglary was stopped by the homeowner.

After using surveillance videos from the homes, and a description of a vehicle and the clothing of the suspects, they were able to identify them.

Monroeville Police Department's license plate readers were able to help investigators locate them.

They were taken into custody and charged; now they are being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.