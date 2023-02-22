Westmoreland County launches 'Handle with Care' program after 9-year-old Azuree Charles' death

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - After a 9-year-old New Kensington boy was killed last year, Westmoreland County is launching a program to help children exposed to trauma.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office was able to pilot the "Handle with Care" program in the New Kensington-Arnold School District and announced its official launch on Wednesday. It was started after Azuree Charles was found dead in New Kensington last May. His parents are both facing charges.

"We are committed to being a trauma-assumed District Attorney's Office," Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a press release. "I think it's important to not only prosecute crimes, but try to prevent them as well."

Ziccarelli's office said the national program supports children exposed to traumatic events through communication between law enforcement, the school district and the Handle with Care team.

An officer can send a referral to the school to let the administration and teachers know that a student was exposed to a stressful and traumatic event so the child "can be handled with extra care and compassion to prevent cognitive, behavioral or physical impacts," the district attorney's office said.

The pilot program was made possible with partnerships between the district, law enforcement, the Highlands Family Center and a contribution from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.