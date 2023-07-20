Watch CBS News
Westmoreland County man pleads guilty in 2021 shooting at baby shower

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and reckless endangerment for a shooting that injured two people at a baby shower at a fire hall.

Police say Isiah Hampton, who is the baby's father, got into an argument over whether he'd transport gifts from the shower and opened fire.

The shooting happened in 2021 in Lower Burrell, and the judge credited Hampton for time served and sentenced him to a year of parole followed by two years of probation. 

