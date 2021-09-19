Watch CBS News
Male Suspect In Custody After 3 People Shot At Baby Shower At Kinloch Volunteer Fire Department

/ CBS Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) -- Three people were shot at a baby shower at the Kinloch Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday.

Lower Burrell police chief said that the victims include a 23-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old teenager.

The severity of their injuries is unknown as of around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

A male suspect is in custody.

Officials told KDKA that the incident stemmed from a family argument at a baby shower.

Police believe that the argument revolved around the gifts at the shower.

The suspect allegedly produced a 9 mm handgun as the fight escalated and fired three rounds.

In total, 25 people were at the shower.

The call originally came at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.

The Lower Burrell Police Department and Westmoreland County Detective Bureau are actively investigating the shooting.

This article was first published at 7:56 p.m. on September 18, 2021.

First published on September 18, 2021 / 11:50 PM

