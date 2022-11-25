Watch CBS News
Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone has died.

According to the Facebook page of the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Zappone died on Thursday. He was the deputy coroner for the last 13 years. 

The office posted that funeral arrangements will be set by McCabe Funeral Home in Derry.

"Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers," the office posted on Facebook. "Rest in Peace Josh. You will be missed."

