Westmoreland County Commissioners reportedly set to lift residency requirement

By Patrick Damp

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A new place is reportedly in place when it comes to hiring in Westmoreland County.

According to a report from The Trib, commissioners in Westmoreland County are expected to lift the county residency requirement.

The county has said they're struggling to replenish their workforce and believe the county residency requirement has been a reason for limiting their pool of candidates.

They currently have 200 positions to fill and have increased signing bonuses for certain positions.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 5:03 AM

