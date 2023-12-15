Westmoreland County commissioner against pay hikes, plans to donate or return money to treasury

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — More taxpayer dollars are going to Westmoreland County elected officials, roughly $3,200 more in the new year.

The 3.5 percent pay jump is on top of this year's nearly 7.8% increase. Over the last four years, the pay hikes total nearly 16 percent.

The bump in salaries and the way they are determined was set by an ordinance approved by commissioners in 1997.

Westmoreland County Controller Jeffrey Balzer, who is also on the Salary Board, said the increase is based on the cost of living.

"It's fair the way that they do it," he said. "Of course, I sit in this chair, so it's easy for me to say that. But mathematically, it's fair."

But others say not for your average person.

"I know most people don't get that much money," one person said.

Like some of your government employees and registered nurses who are unionized. Over the last 4 years, after the first year for some, wage increases ranged between .40 cents and .45 cents per hour.

Right now, SEIU Local 668 and SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania are in negotiations with county leaders. A spokesperson told KDKA-TV that the workers deserve the same increase as elected officials.

Commissioner Ted Kopas understands.

"I'm a big believer in leadership by example and I'm not willing to ask a worker to make a concession that I'm not willing to make myself," Kopas said. "That's why it's important we least by example and cap our own raises."

Kopas said he's not accepting more than a 2.5 percent raise; he will give the rest of the money to the county treasury or donate it to charity.