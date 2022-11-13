Westmoreland County Airport Authority looking to replace Eagles Landing II

Watch CBS News
By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) – The Westmoreland County Airport Authority is looking for a new restaurant to fill a now vacated space.

According to a report from the Trib, Eagle Landing II shut its doors after issues created by the pandemic.

The report states that the Eagles Landing II financial report from February through October shows they owe the authority more than $6,000 in back rent.

When it comes to a new tenant, the Westmoreland Airport Authority said it doesn't want a "fly by night" business.

The space is approximately 3,400 feet and it would cost about $1 million to renovate.

First published on November 13, 2022 / 11:47 AM

