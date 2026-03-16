2 Pittsburgh-area adults charged in death of 15-month-old found in deplorable conditions

Two Westmoreland County adults were charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 15-month-old who was found unresponsive in deplorable conditions last year, authorities announced on Monday.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, Pennsylvania State Police troopers were called to Crestview Drive in Mount Pleasant Township in February 2025 for reports of an unresponsive child. When troopers got there, they started administering CPR on the child, who authorities described as unresponsive, pale and blue. The child was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators learned the home didn't have running water, heat, electricity or "any sign of edible food," the district attorney's office said. The temperature inside the home was 28 degrees, and investigators said it was filled with feces, urine and garbage.

The district attorney's office said the autopsy revealed that the victim had been dead "significantly longer" than when the 911 call was placed, and the victim died as a result of acute methamphetamine toxicity.

After blood draws, police said Blasser and Makarsky tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Another child in the home tested positive for norfentanyl, a metabolite for fentanyl, indicating the child ingested fentanyl recently, the district attorney's office said. That child was taken into emergency custody of Children and Youth Services.

Blasser and Makarsky were arraigned on Monday and were remanded to the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $1 million bail, the DA's office said. They're also facing charges of endangering the welfare of children.