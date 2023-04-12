Westmoreland Co. man sentenced to prison term for failing to register as sex offender for second time

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Westmoreland County has been ordered to serve 7-20 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender for the second time.

The Westmoreland Co. District Attorney's Office says that Douglas Truxal, who was convicted for failing to register with State Police as required under Megan's Law, was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

Westmoreland County DA's Office

This was the second time Truxal was convicted of this offense, happening previously in 2014.